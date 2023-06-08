Love Island: The Islanders take part in steamy challenge on tonight’s show

The Islanders will take part in a steamy challenge called ‘Ready, Sex, Go’ on tonight’s Love Island.

The rules of the game are as follows – a sex position is announced as two couples race to be the first to demonstrate it.

The couple that gives the most accurate demonstration gets to read out a dare before selecting the Islander of their choice to complete it.

New bombshell Whitney is the first up to do a dare and is tasked with giving one of the boys a sexy pole dance.

Molly is then dared to snog the three Islanders she has the most sexual tension with as she chooses to kiss Zachariah, Mitchel and Tyrique.

After kissing Zachariah first, she moves on to Mitchel as he says: “I can taste Zach.”

Zachariah is then chosen to snog the Islander he’d most like to have a sneaky link with if his current partner wasn’t in the Villa, leaning in to kiss Molly for the second time.

As they share a lengthy kiss, Mitchel says: “Oi bro, come up for air yeah!”

After the game, Mitchel tells Whitney he’s only got eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls. Does Molly feel the same?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

