Love Island teaser: the Islanders suffer the fallout of Casa Amor

The Islanders suffer the fallout of Casa Amor on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Thursday night’s recoupling saw some couples reunite – including Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty; Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall; Jessie Wynter and Will Young; as well as Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

However, some new couples were formed as Kai Fagan chose to recouple with Sanam Harrinanan, Olivia Hawkins decided to recouple with Maxwell Samuda, and Tanya Manhenga chose to recouple with Martin Akinoda, leaving Shaq Muhammad single.

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the Islanders suffer the fallout of Casa Amor as they say goodbye to the bombshells.

Casey tells Cynthia: “Honestly you deserve someone special and I’m so sorry.”

Will tries to chat to Jessie, but she says: No Will, just please don’t talk to me right now.”

Elsewhere, Tanya discusses where she stands with Shaq, after choosing to recouple with Martin, saying: “He said it’s over, do you think he means it?”

Kai and Sanam catch up, with Kai telling her: “I feel like I genuinely would be compatible with you on the outside.”

Discussing Olivia’s speech at the firepit, Sanam says: “That speech made no sense, what the heck.”

Meanwhile, Claudia asks Casey: “So talk me through the girl, or girls, however many girls you decided to kiss whilst I was away.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

