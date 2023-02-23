Love Island teaser: Jessie second guesses Will’s feelings for her

Jessie second guesses Will’s feelings for her on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The continuation of Movie Night sees the girls choose to watch a clip titled Free Will-Y.

The mini film will more than likely focus on the TikTok farmer’s antics with bombshell Layla in Casa Amor.

After Movie Night, Jessie and Will discuss the clips they had seen.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode Will tells Jessie: “It’s all in your court Jessie, only you can decide whether you want this or you’re willing to forgive me and move on.”

Jessie replies: “Your actions in Casa, I don’t know why but I still have this thought that if you really wanted me you wouldn’t have done it.”

Will this make or break the couple?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

