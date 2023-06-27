Love Island stars left SPEECHLESS as the result of the public vote is revealed

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the result of the public vote will be revealed.

On Monday night, fans were asked to vote for their favourite boy and favourite girl, and the contestants with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The Islanders are taken by surprise when Kady receives a text: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit?”

As their phones start to ping, the results leave the Islanders speechless.

What impact will this have on the Islanders? And who will be leaving the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

