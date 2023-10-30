Ad
Love Island star Tom Clare steps out at Halloween bash with rumoured new girlfriend

Tom Clare stepped out at a Halloween bash with his rumoured new girlfriend on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of Love Island.

He placed third alongside Samie Elishi; however, the former couple called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Tom and Samie called it quits just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa

Now, Tom has been romantically linked to Paula Wilk.

In a photo shared via a Love Island fan account on TikTok, the 24-year-old was seen cosying up to Paula at Nuage 25.

The model was dressed up to the nines as a devil for the Halloween festivities, while the Love Island star donned jeans and a white T-shirt.

@itsforfunokkkkk Tom Clare with Paula Wilks on a halloween night out #fyp #loveisland #loveislanduk #tyriqueloveisland #ellaloveisland #tyriquehyde #ellathomas #tyriqueandella #tyandella #samieelishi #tomclare #tomloveisland #samieloveisland ♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra

Paula boasts over 103k Instagram followers.

She has worked with some major fashion brands – including Missy Empire, Gym King, Naked Wardrobe and FashionNova.

Tom has liked a number of Paula’s recent Instagram posts, dating back to the end of August.

The 24-year-old’s ex Samie appears to have addressed new romance.

Taking to TikTok earlier this month, the Love Island star and her co-star and pal Ellie Spence lip-synced to the audio: “I could’ve been a f**ked up a** b**ch to people. I said nothing.”

“He was hurting inside because he s***ted on me and finally got s***ted on. Imagine that.”

A Love Island fan account commented on the video, writing: “Tom has a new girlfriend now, she’s called Paula Wilk, she’s an insta model they were out together today.”

