Love Island star Tom Clare steps out at Halloween bash with rumoured new girlfriend

Tom Clare stepped out at a Halloween bash with his rumoured new girlfriend on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of Love Island.

He placed third alongside Samie Elishi; however, the former couple called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Now, Tom has been romantically linked to Paula Wilk.

In a photo shared via a Love Island fan account on TikTok, the 24-year-old was seen cosying up to Paula at Nuage 25.

The model was dressed up to the nines as a devil for the Halloween festivities, while the Love Island star donned jeans and a white T-shirt.

Paula boasts over 103k Instagram followers.

She has worked with some major fashion brands – including Missy Empire, Gym King, Naked Wardrobe and FashionNova.

Tom has liked a number of Paula’s recent Instagram posts, dating back to the end of August.

The 24-year-old’s ex Samie appears to have addressed new romance.

Taking to TikTok earlier this month, the Love Island star and her co-star and pal Ellie Spence lip-synced to the audio: “I could’ve been a f**ked up a** b**ch to people. I said nothing.”

“He was hurting inside because he s***ted on me and finally got s***ted on. Imagine that.”

A Love Island fan account commented on the video, writing: “Tom has a new girlfriend now, she’s called Paula Wilk, she’s an insta model they were out together today.”