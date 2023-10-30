Love Island star Tom Clare steps out at Halloween bash with rumoured new girlfriend

Tom Clare stepped out at a Halloween bash with his rumoured new girlfriend on Sunday night.
The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of Love Island.
He placed third alongside Samie Elishi; however, the former couple called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.
Now, Tom has been romantically linked to Paula Wilk.
In a photo shared via a Love Island fan account on TikTok, the 24-year-old was seen cosying up to Paula at Nuage 25.
The model was dressed up to the nines as a devil for the Halloween festivities, while the Love Island star donned jeans and a white T-shirt.
@itsforfunokkkkk Tom Clare with Paula Wilks on a halloween night out #fyp #loveisland #loveislanduk #tyriqueloveisland #ellaloveisland #tyriquehyde #ellathomas #tyriqueandella #tyandella #samieelishi #tomclare #tomloveisland #samieloveisland ♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra
Paula boasts over 103k Instagram followers.
She has worked with some major fashion brands – including Missy Empire, Gym King, Naked Wardrobe and FashionNova.
Tom has liked a number of Paula’s recent Instagram posts, dating back to the end of August.
The 24-year-old’s ex Samie appears to have addressed new romance.
Taking to TikTok earlier this month, the Love Island star and her co-star and pal Ellie Spence lip-synced to the audio: “I could’ve been a f**ked up a** b**ch to people. I said nothing.”
“He was hurting inside because he s***ted on me and finally got s***ted on. Imagine that.”
A Love Island fan account commented on the video, writing: “Tom has a new girlfriend now, she’s called Paula Wilk, she’s an insta model they were out together today.”