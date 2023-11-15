Love Island star Tanyel Revan announces her engagement

Tanyel Revan has announced her engagement.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Love Island star shared a sweet video of the romantic proposal.

The hairdresser wrote: “I said YES to marrying my best friend and soul mate 🤍.”

“It was always you 🤍,” Tanyel sweetly added.

A host of her Love Island co-stars flooded the comments section with congratulations.

Ron Hall wrote: “Could not be happier for you both, you deserve all the happiness in the world! Congratulations! Bring on the celebrations 🍾.”

Meanwhile, Samie Elishi commented: “Omg omg omg. Congratulations my beautiful 🥹❤️❤️.”