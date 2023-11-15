Love Island star Tanyel Revan announces her engagement

Tanyel Revan has announced her engagement.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Love Island star shared a sweet video of the romantic proposal.
The hairdresser wrote: “I said YES to marrying my best friend and soul mate 🤍.”
“It was always you 🤍,” Tanyel sweetly added.
A host of her Love Island co-stars flooded the comments section with congratulations.
Ron Hall wrote: “Could not be happier for you both, you deserve all the happiness in the world! Congratulations! Bring on the celebrations 🍾.”
Meanwhile, Samie Elishi commented: “Omg omg omg. Congratulations my beautiful 🥹❤️❤️.”
