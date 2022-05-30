Love Island star Shaughna Phillips urges fans to book their smear tests after receiving ‘scary’ results

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has urged her fans to book their smear tests, after she received some “scary” results.

The 28-year-old revealed she has tested positive for HPV, and doctors also spotted “changes” to her cells that require further examination.

She wrote: “A few weeks ago I told you that I was having my routine 3-year smear test, and urged anyone who’s missed their appointment or thinks they’re overdue one to book.”

The TV personality continued: “Yesterday I received my results and have had changes to some of the cells called ‘borderline changes’ that require further examination. I also tested HPV positive.”

“Of course, I was absolutely terrified initially and although everyone I’ve spoke to has reassured me how common this is, it is still scary.”

Shaughna opened up about the “trauma” of hearing words like “biopsy” and “cancer”, as her father sadly died after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

She explained: “There’s certain language used that I didn’t realise I still have a real hard time hearing, ‘biopsy’, any word ending with ‘oscopy’, and of course, ‘cancer’, are all associated with trauma for me. So reading them in a letter addressed to me really, really knocked me.”

“I follow some amazing women, @iamlaurenmahon & @kathbum to name a few, who have spoken about their smear results, and it instantly reassured me and made it less scary!” the star told fans on Sunday.

“So, I thought I would share this update in the hope that there’s someone out there who might feel less alone, and less afraid. Will keep you updated.”

Read everything you need to know about getting a smear test here.