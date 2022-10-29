Love Island star Shaughna Phillips rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Shaughna shared a snap of the maternity ward and wrote: “Not the most fun Saturday I’ve had.”

“Day 4 of this headache and it’s only getting worse so best to get checked out,” Shaughna continued.

However, she assured fans that all is well with her pregnancy, writing: “Heard lil baba’s heart beating nice and strong which is always amazing.”

The Love Island star sparked concern earlier this month after being “rushed to medics” at the National Television Awards.

The 28-year-old had to leave London’s OVO Arena, Wembley early after falling ill suddenly.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday night, Shaughna reassured her fans that she was feeling OK after leaving the event.

“So, if anyone saw my exit from the NTAs – I just wanna put it out there that I wasn’t drunk. I nearly fainted.”

“I don’t know what happened to me, I just had this absolute dodgy turn, and yeah I had to take my shoes off and be helped out by my manager. Now I’m in bed.”

Shaughna continued: “But, just in case anyone did see, and thought f**king hell she’s seen better days – Correct, but I wasn’t drunk.”

The Love Island star announced her pregnancy alongside a sweet video earlier this month.

She wrote: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “It’s the best! So happy for you x”

Kaz Kamwi wrote: “Aaaaw congratulations hun!!🥺❤️”, and Liberty Poole penned: “Congrats ❤️❤️”

Shaughna shot to fame on the winter edition of Love Island back in 2020, where she was brutally dumped by Callum Jones for Casa Amor’s Molly Smith.

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April, but has not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man.

Speaking to Goss.ie back in June about why she is keeping her relationship private, Shaughna said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”