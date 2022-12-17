Love Island star reveals her baby girl has contracted Strep A

Chloe Crowhurst has revealed her baby girl has contracted Strep A.

The 27-year-old appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island.

The reality star said she visited a doctor because her daughter Aria’s face “looked so bad”.

Posting a video of Aria on her Instagram story, Chloe wrote: “My baby girl has the dreaded Strep A. I honestly have the symptoms saved in my phone and have read lots of info on this because I was SO worried like most mummy’s are.”

“I feel like symptoms vary so much in each individual, I’m going to share Aria’s with you… they aren’t just the textbook symptoms!

“I honestly went to the doctor because her face looked so bad, didn’t expect it to be Strep A, breaks my heart but she’s doing just fine. But we know our babies better than anyone, always get them checked if you’re worried.”

Chloe welcomed her first child with her boyfriend David Houghton in April.

The reality star gave birth on Friday, April 7 – two weeks after her due date.

At the time, a representative for Chloe told OK! magazine that the new mum was “totally in love” with her daughter, and that she was “looking forward to her new chapter as a family of 3”.