Love Island star makes surprise appearance on The Kardashians

A Love Island UK star has made a surprise appearance on The Kardashians.

On Thursday’s episode, Kim Kardashian is seen taking her son Saint and his friends on a soccer trip across Europe.

While in the UK, the reality star took the boys to an Arsenal game before heading to a West End show.

The episode showed the group after watching Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, where they met the show’s stars backstage.

One of the show’s cast members the reality stars met was Love Island’s Amber Davies.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame after winning the hit dating show back in 2017 with her ex-beau Kem Cetinay.

Kim says: “The cast is so sweet and so much fun and everyone’s just like doing these funny TikTok dances. It’s just such a cool experience.”

Speaking to the cast, Kim says: “Thanks you guys. It’s just such a great show.”

Taking to X, Amber replied to a fan who said they “didn’t expect” to see her on the Disney+ show, writing: “I did not have that down on my bingo card for 2023 either.”

She also shared a clip from the show via her Instagram Stories, penning: “An interval I won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Mom I made it.”