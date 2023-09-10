Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight announces she’s expecting her first child

Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight has announced she’s expecting her first child with footballer Andrew Hughes.

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the hit dating show in 2018, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the exciting news with her 750k followers.

She wrote: “Mummy & Daddy 👶🏼☁️🍼 After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!🫶🏼”

A host of well-known Love Island stars took to the comment section to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her first child with boxer Tommy Fury back in January, wrote: “Omg how amazing. Congratulations 😭😭😭❤️”

Laura Anderson, who welcomed her first child with Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy earlier this month, commented: “Wahhhhhhhhhhhhh OMG!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you Kendall this is amazing news! Buzzing out my gigantic milk filled baps for you eeeekkkkkk sorry too much but I am 😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Shaughna Phillips, who also became a first-time mum this year, wrote: “Oh Kendall 🥹🤍 the best news ever, so so happy for you both, you’re gonna be incredible 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼”