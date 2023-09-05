Love Island star Hayley Hughes reveals her newborn son’s name

Love Island star Hayley Hughes has revealed her newborn son’s name.

The 26-year-old, who appeared on the dating show back in 2018, welcomed her first child with her mystery beau on August 25.

The new mum has since revealed her baby boy’s name is Cody.

She wrote on Instagram: “25/08/2023 all my dreams came true with you. you are everything & more my Cody.”

Hayley announced the birth of her son on August 28, three days after she gave birth.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: “25/08/2023 ☁️ you are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy 🧸 I can’t believe you are ours to love forever 🌎 my little family of 3 🤍”

Hayley announced her pregnancy in April, keeping the identity of her baby’s father private. She has been dating the mystery man for over a year, but never shared a photo of his face online. Alongside a photo of her baby bump back in April, Hayley wrote: “a dream come true ☁️ my little baby bear 🐻❤️ you are all we have ever wanted 🌙 …”