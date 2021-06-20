Love Island star Demi Jones shares ‘amazing’ news amid her cancer battle

Demi Jones has shared “amazing” news amid her cancer battle.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last month, and has since undergone a thyroidectomy to remove her thyroid gland.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to share a positive update with her 1.2million followers, saying: “I had some amazing news yesterday.”

“I am trying to do this thing with anything cancer related – I am trying to go through it, digest it and understand with me and my friends and family first and then come on social media and discuss my journey.”

“So yesterday I went to have my stitches out, but again the scar is looking amazing. My results came back from the other side of my thyroid and it wasn’t cancer on the other side.”

“So we have got the tumour removed, there is no cancer on this side so that’s looking really, really optimistic,” she revealed.

“I still have to have my iodine treatment in about a month’s time and have further consultations to see where we are going to go from here but it’s looking positive.”