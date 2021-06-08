Demi Jones admits she’s in a lot of pain after undergoing surgery for her thyroid cancer

The 22-year-old had a thyroidectomy to get her thyroid gland removed

Demi Jones has admitted she’s in a lot of pain after undergoing surgery for her thyroid cancer.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with the cancer last month, after she underwent surgery to remove a lump on her neck.

The Love Island star returned to the hospital on Monday to remove her thyroid gland, and shared updates with her 1.2million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Just waiting to head into surgery now to have my thyroidectomy to remove any more cancer on the gland.”

“Feeling a bit more anxious today as I’ve got to be in for a few days but I’m a tough cookie. See you on the other side.”

Sharing a post-surgery update, Demi wrote: “I’ve just woken up. Pain is so much worse this time. I’ve been asleep for hours, nurses struggled to wake me up.”

“Thank you for everyone’s kind messages,” she added.

It comes after the reality star admitted she regretted telling her followers about her health scare before she told her family and friends.

Speaking to Zeze Millz, Demi said: “When I first found out [the lump] could be cancerous, I was in shock and I was crying and I went on social media.”

“I shouldn’t have done that because I hadn’t even told my family yet. I don’t even know why, I can’t even tell you because my head was scrambled and I was like ‘Oh my God, guys!’”

“I think a week before that I went on my social media and went, ‘Oh I’m going to get this lump checked out’. So straight away I went on there in and I was in shock. But I put it up there and then about five minutes later I thought, ‘Oh no I want to take it off,’ but I couldn’t.”

“Once it’s out there, it’s out there. I think it would’ve looked worst if I deleted it. So then when I first found out that I actually had cancer, I didn’t put it up straight away.”

“My mum was like, ‘Please don’t post it on social media yet.’ But I feel like I have a duty to my followers… Your followers become very attached to your lives in a weird way, and they feel like they know you. It’s lovely but at the same time, it’s invasive at time.”