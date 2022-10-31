Love Island star Coco Lodge reveals THIS celebrity reached out to her amid online trolling

Coco Lodge has revealed Jesy Nelson reached out to her, after she was trolled following her appearance on Love Island.

The Casa Amor bombshell, who shot to fame the 2022 series of the hit dating show, admitted she was “blown away” after receiving a message from the former Little Mix star.

The 26-year-old told The Sun: “Jesy Nelson slipped into my DMs – not in a romantic way. She was just saying that she was there if I need support if I needed if because of the trolling.”

“It was so nice, what an amazing woman – at first I thought it was a fake account,” Coco admitted.

“She told me that I was beautiful and to not let what’s happened stop me from being me, and if I ever needed to rant then she was there. I was blown away; I was fangirling her.”

Speaking about the trolling, the reality star said: “I’m kind of numb to it all now. They just say stuff about the way I look – I haven’t actually had a chance to sit there and think ‘that was so ‘f***** up what I went through’.”

Coco previously told Goss.ie that the online trolling she’s received since finding fame “has been one of the hardest things to deal with”.

She told us: “The last thing I ever expected was the amount of comments about my appearance. I’ve never really looked at myself in the mirror and thought these things that people were saying about me. So obviously that was really hard.”

“I’m not going to lie, that really hurt and has been one of the hardest things to deal with. But I’m kind of numb to those comments about my appearance now because I do get a lot of them.”

“The trolls are next level this year, and it’s so mad because I look at their accounts and they’re like 14-year-olds at school. Like, who raised you?”

Meanwhile, Jesy previously revealed she tried to take her own life due to online bullying and harassment, after finding fame with Little Mix.

The singer quit the girl band in December 2020, and has since launched her own solo career.