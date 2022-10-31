Love Island star Chris Hughes signs up for new ITV show

Chris Hughes has signed up for a brand new ITV show called ‘Queens For The Night’.

The Love Island star will transform into a drag queen on the show, which aims to smash toxic masculinity.

Speaking about the show, Chris said: “I want to be a drag queen because in this world there’s so much toxic masculinity issues, it’s stigmatised.”

The 29-year-old continued: “I’m a very emotional person, I cry on camera all the time whenever discussing emotional things. I’m a man and we should be able to cry.”

“It’s great to be able to break that stigma down and people should be able to be themselves. If you want to cry, if you want to wear heels, if you want to wear makeup, it doesn’t matter who you are, you should be able to do your thing.”

“I can just about manage a Tik Tok dance and that’s as far as it goes,” he added.

Lorraine Kelly will host the show, while Melanie C, Rob Beckett, Courtney Act and Layton Williams will be on the judging panel.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, Mr. Motivator, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, rugby union player Joe Marler, and singer George Shelley will also be competing on the show.

They will have to perform live in front of the panel of expert judges and a live studio audience, and then one celebrity will be crowned the ultimate winner.