Love Island star Biggs Chris announces the birth of his first child

Biggs Chris has announced the birth of his first child.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Love Island star shared a carousel of photos of him and his newborn.

Revealing his son’s name, Biggs wrote: “Ziyon-Marvin Chris 💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggs-Marvin Chris (@biggschrisx)

“Psalm 20 1. ‘May the LORD answer you when you are in distress; may the name of the God of Jacob protect you. May he send you help from the sanctuary and grant you support from Zion’.”

A host of Love Island stars rushed to the comments section to congratulate Biggs on the birth of his first child.

Shaughna Phillips wrote: “Congratulations to you all, what a blessing ❤️,” while Deji Adeniyi penned: “My brother!! Big congratulations! ❤️‍🔥The project begins ⚽️😂.”

Meanwhile, Callum Jones penned: “Congratulations brother! 👏🏼.”

Biggs and his girlfriend Summer Hawkins announced they were expecting their first child together back in June.

The couple started dating after the Love Island star’s split from Rebecca Gormley in August 2021.

They have since reportedly split, with a source saying: “It’s very sad but Summer and Biggs have decided it just isn’t working.”

“They want what’s best for their baby and they just don’t think it’s being together at the moment – they were arguing too much. They might end up giving things another go but for now they want nothing to do with each other – and have even unfollowed on socials.”