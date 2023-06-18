Love Island star Biggs Chris and girlfriend Sumerica expecting their first child together

Love Island star Biggs Chris and his girlfriend Sumerica are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who started dating after Biggs split from Rebecca Gormley in August 2021, shared the happy news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet video documenting Sumerica’s pregnancy, Biggs wrote: “We’ve been keeping our little Blessing a secret 👼🏽🍼🙏🏽”

A host of Biggs’ Love Island 2020 co-stars took to the comment section to congratulate him on the news.

Luke Mabbott, who is engaged to Lucie Rose Donlan, wrote: “Me and lucie are so happy for you guys 😍❤️ your going to be amazing parents!!”

His fiancée Lucie penned: “Omg stop I’m crying all over again🥹🥹 love you guys so much, your going to be the most beautiful parents 🥹😍”

Demi Jones added: “OMG!! Biggest congratulations!! 🙏🥹🎉💖”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.