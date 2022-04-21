Love Island star Anna Vakili confirms split from boyfriend: ‘It was a very toxic relationship’

Anna Vakili is back on the market.

The Love Island star has confirmed her split from her boyfriend, who she kept out of the public eye.

Speaking on Murad Merali’s YouTube channel, the former pharmacist said: “I’m going through a break up at the moment. You’re lucky you managed to get me out of bed this morning. I’m literally miserable.”

Anna continued: “It was a very toxic relationship. We were arguing a lot. He wasn’t giving me what I wanted. I blocked him.”

“But the fact I broke up with him and he’s not tried to text, call or email me… I know he wants me to chase him, but I’m not doing that.”

“I don’t settle for mediocre. Only a basic girl would settle for what he gave.”

The reality star said: “I spent over a £1,000 three days before we broke up. I threw him this party at his restaurant.”

Explaining why they broke up, she added: “When I express myself he just says I’m arguing. He wasn’t bothered enough to try. He loved himself so much more. I need to be more like that. I need to be more selfish.”

Anna’s sister Mandi confirmed her new relationship back in February, but said the couple were breaking up “every week”.