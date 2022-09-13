Love Island star Amy Hart rushes home from holidays after pregnancy scare

Amy Hart has revealed she had to rush home from holidays after a pregnancy scare.

The Love Island star, 30, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The former air hostess told her Instagram followers that she started bleeding while she was away, but insisted she and her baby are both fine.

She explained on her IG Stories: “I started bleeding and I thought I was A+ blood type and my midwife kept saying it’s a good job I am that blood type.”

“She said if I was a negative blood type then I would need an Anti-D but go and get checked out on Monday. So I was being Amy positive and Sam was amazing and every time I went for a wee he’d ask for the update and did a lot of research, he’s the best.”

“I was being very positive and thought it was nothing bad but just because I had been for a cervical exam and thought that’s all it is. I said to myself, ‘we’ll be back here next September with our baby.'”

“The next morning, Sam said ‘it’s OK to be anxious about these things you know.’ I told him ‘no I’m not anxious don’t accuse me of being anxious, I’m positive.’”

Amy said her mum then texted her to let her she had rhesus negative blood, and she “started to panic” because she needed to get an injection “within 72 hours ideally”.

The TV personality explained: “So I moved my flight earlier, I went straight to the hospital when I landed, and they managed to fit me in… I had a consultation with the nurse and she said she was going to try and find the heartbeat but wasn’t sure she could as I’m only 15 weeks.”

“She couldn’t find it after trying but managed to sweet talk someone into giving me a quick scan to check and the baby was all fine. I then had to have a blood test, wait and hour and a half and then have my Anti-D injection so hopefully that’s all fine.”

Amy assured her followers that she and the baby are both fine, and said that while she was “worried”, she tried to stay positive throughout the ordeal.

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam last August, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

The reality star began the process of freezing her eggs a few months prior to meeting Sam, after doctors warned her she was heading towards an “early menopause”.

Amy then announced her pregnancy last month, writing on Instagram: “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go…..👶🏼🤪”