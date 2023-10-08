Love Island star Amy Hart hits back after being ‘mum-shamed’

Love Island star Amy Hart has hit back after being “mum-shamed”.

The former air hostess welcomed her first child with her fiancé Sam Rason back in March – a baby boy named Stanley.

The 31-year-old has been documenting her life as a new mum on Instagram, and she took to her Stories over the weekend to respond to criticism she received after revealing her decision to wean her son traditionally.

The reality star explained that baby-led weaning (BLW) was not for her, saying: “I didn’t want to do baby-led weaning. It’s not for me and it won’t fit in our family.”

“I just want to say this isn’t anti-BLW rhetoric. It’s just, I’m doing traditional weaning.”

“I get so many messages saying, ‘No, you need to do baby-led weaning. Like, he’s never going to have motor skills, he’s never going to be able to feed himself properly… unless you do baby-led weaning.'”

Amy then turned the camera to show Stanley playing with his toy xylophone with his dad Sam.

She added she was sharing her thoughts “just to reassure any mums that are doing things the way that I’m doing it”.

Amy shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019.