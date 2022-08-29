Love Island star Amy Hart expecting first child with boyfriend Sam Rason

Amy Hart has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The former flight attendant, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Alongside sweet snaps of her and Sam dressed as ABBA and holding a photo of their baby scan, Amy wrote: “Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go…..👶🏼🤪”

The mum-to-be continued: “So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories 🤣 In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous.”

“Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March 😍 From a sober 30th, to a sober week long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you!”

“We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all. Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out.”

“So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days! We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!”

Amy and Sam also shared the news on Loose Women this afternoon.

The TV personality wrote: “Big thanks to @loosewomen for having us today. We felt, as Amy’s talked on the show about fertility MOT’s, solo IVF, Egg freezing and even introduced Sam to the world, it was the only place to share the next step of our story.”

“Can’t wait to get back to connecting with you all now we don’t have to bend the truth anymore 🫣 As people who always strive to be authentic it’s been SO HARD.”

“Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset.”

“The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.),” she insisted.

“Right, let’s do this 🤯👶🏼❤️” the 30-year-old concluded the post.

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam last August, after her heartbreaking split from Curtis Pritchard on Love Island.

The reality star began the process of freezing her eggs a few months prior to meeting Sam, after doctors warned her she was heading towards an “early menopause”.