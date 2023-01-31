Love Island: Jessie makes Will a promise as they enjoy romantic date

Will and Jessie will head out on a romantic date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The farmer and the Australian bombshell leave the villa and arrive at a wine cellar, shimmering with candles.

Jessie says: “This is so stunning, you’re so romantic”, and Will replies: “You look beautiful.”

As the date gets underway, Jessie says: “You honestly make me so happy, no guy has ever made me feel like this.”

Will adds: “That’s literally all I want to do, as long as you’re happy and you feel loved and beautiful, that’s all I want to do.”

Jessie says: “Thank you, because that’s how I do feel and I’ve never felt that way before.”

As the conversation continues to flow, Will begins to open up and says: “You’ve got every single trait that I would look for in a girlfriend.”

“In the outside world I’ve probably been quite shut off, I think that’s why I haven’t formed any relationships. I’m just terrified of getting my heart broken, however with you I definitely feel a lot more comfortable and it’s something that I do want to do.”

Jessie then makes a promise to Will as they lean in and share a kiss. Is this promise going to take their relationship to the next level?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

