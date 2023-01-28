Love Island hit by claims the villa is ‘absolutely disgusting’

Love Island has been hit by claims that the villa is “absolutely disgusting”.

A source previously told MailOnline that the luxury South African villa was “the best” to date.

The villa includes a massive swimming pool, an outdoor gym and kitchen, the infamous Hideaway, and a large vanity room.

However, with 14 Islanders currently occupying the villa, it has been reported that it is “an absolute tip”.

A source told The Daily Star: “The villa is an absolute tip. It sticks apparently and it’s just a mess.”

“The runners have to clean up after all of them and they say it’s absolutely disgusting.”

“There’s only about two toilets and there’s more than ten Islanders in there.”

The source claimed that the lack of toilet space meant one worked had to pick a used sanitary product off the floor.

“One person was telling me that they went in the villa once and there was a tampon on the floor – a used tampon all over the floor and they had to clean that up,” they claimed.

They alleged that the 14 Islanders had been treating the bathroom “almost like festival toilets”.

According to The UK Sun, the Love Island villa has already welcomed another bombshell, which viewers have yet to see.

There have already been six bombshell entrances, despite the winter series of the show only kicking off two weeks ago.

In comparison, only three Islanders have been voted off the show so far – David Salako, Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey.

A source told the publication: “Love Island are keeping things spicy this series and have thrown into another female bombshell.

“She has already gone into the villa to stir up the action and fans will see it all play out soon.”

“The ratings are starting to rise on this series and Love Island bosses are sure throwing in more bombshells will only make the show more exciting.”

It’s unclear whether a dumping has been scheduled to balance out the number of Islanders currently in the villa.