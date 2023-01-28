Dumped Love Island stars make bombshell claim about Tanya and Shaq

Love Island stars David Salako, Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani have made a bombshell claim about Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad.

Tanya had been getting to know both David and Shaq, but ultimately chose to couple up with Shaq, meaning David was the first Islander to leave the series.

Earlier this week, the dumped trio appeared on an Instagram live together, in which they discussed their thoughts on their fellow Islanders.

Speaking about which Islanders’ heads they think could turn, Anna-May said: “I think Tanya as well. I think Tanya’s head could turn.”

David interjected: “I don’t honestly think like Tanya is that that that much into Shaq,” to which Haris said: “Yes. I know, I know man.”

“It’s actually mad you said to see that bro because what you see on TV, how they are, I don’t know what they’ve been showing or how they’ve been like put across.”

“The same with Shaq though, Shaq’s not 100% invested in Tanya, because he was still willing to get to know Zara [Deniz], and Shaq always mentioned that Zara was his type on the outside world and stuff like that – that’s a big thing to say, you know what I mean?”

Shaq said: “Honestly, I’ve told everyone this. Everyone keeps asking. I said ‘Look, I think them two, they’re really comfortable with each other, yes they like each other, there’s no doubt in that, Shaq and Tanya do like each other. But is it strong enough for them to have a genuine connection? I’m not too sure.”

Haris then chimed in with a bombshell claim: “Not gonna lie, if David was in a little bit longer, I think it would have been a different ball game bro.”

“I think the time frame was limited bro.”

“48 hours ain’t enough to get to know anyone mate,” Shaq agreed. “I tell you that.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.