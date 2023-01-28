Love Island villa ‘rocked by the arrival of ANOTHER bombshell’

The Love Island villa has reportedly been rocked by the arrival of another bombshell.

There have already been six bombshell entrances, despite the winter series of the show only kicking off two weeks ago.

The latest arrivals were that of Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks, who opted to couple up with Ron Hall and Olivia Hawkins.

Just days after Ellie and Spencer’s entrance, the villa has reportedly been flung into chaos once again by the arrival of a new girl – the fourth so far this series.

A TV insider told The UK Sun: “Love Island are keeping things spicy this series and have thrown into another female bombshell.

“She has already gone into the villa to stir up the action and fans will see it all play out soon.”

“The ratings are starting to rise on this series and Love Island bosses are sure throwing in more bombshells will only make the show more exciting.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

