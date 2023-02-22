Love Island first look: Olivia pulls Kai for ANOTHER chat

Olivia pulls Kai for another chat on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The actress questions her former flame as to why he didn’t name her as the “most untrustworthy Islander” during the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge.

Olivia says: “I was quite shocked you didn’t pick me.”

Kai tells her: “I just want to squash the beef, that’s it.”

Olivia says: “I completely want to squash it, but you picking Claudia for me was a bit of a cop out.”

Kai agrees: “Yeah it was, that’s exactly what it was.”

Olivia tells Kai: “For me it confirms that maybe you are quite fake and for me I’d much rather you’d have just said, ‘Olivia and these are the reasons why I don’t think she’s genuine.’”

Later, Maxwell questions Olivia as to why she pulled Kai for another chat.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

