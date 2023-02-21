Love Island fans convinced this couple have left the villa as they go ‘missing’

Love Island fans are convinced Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty have left the villa.

The Londoner and Blackburn native reunited with one another after Casa Amor at the end of last week.

Viewers took to Twitter on Monday night to joke the couple were “playing hide and seek”, with some wondering if they were still on the show.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wait – where the fuck has Casey and Claudia been.”

A second penned: “Have Casey and Claudia gone home or something? I haven’t seen them ONCE???”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I forgot that Casey and Claudia are still in the villa, camera time decreased 😭.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

I forgot claudia and casey were in the villa #loveisland — Look at the CEO (@TerrilynCrawf20) February 21, 2023

\

Wait – where the fuck has Casey and Claudia been #loveIsland — AnonymousTruth (@AnonyTruthhh) February 20, 2023

Are Claudia Casey and Maxwell playing hide and seek this episode #loveIsland — Vicki B (@83VickiB) February 20, 2023

I forgot that Casey and Claudia are still in the villa, camera time decreased 😭 #LoveIsland — Ya Ya (@yxnessa) February 20, 2023

Can we also see more of Claudia and Casey please they are so fit #loveisland — Paige Moyles (@paigemoyles) February 20, 2023

Omg forgot Claudia & Casey were still there. Lets send them home man #loveIsland — YT: LifeOfAls (@LifeOfAls) February 20, 2023

Forgot about Claudia & Casey, why are they still in the villa? ☠️ Need a double elimination get Olivia, Claudia & Casey out in one swipe 🤣🤣❤️ #LoveIsland — Ria Bambia 💃🏾 (@lightbambiixo) February 20, 2023

