Love Island fans convinced this couple have left the villa as they go ‘missing’

Love Island fans are convinced Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty have left the villa.

The Londoner and Blackburn native reunited with one another after Casa Amor at the end of last week.

Viewers took to Twitter on Monday night to joke the couple were “playing hide and seek”, with some wondering if they were still on the show.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wait – where the fuck has Casey and Claudia been.”

A second penned: “Have Casey and Claudia gone home or something? I haven’t seen them ONCE???”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I forgot that Casey and Claudia are still in the villa, camera time decreased 😭.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

