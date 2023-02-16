Love Island fans believe this Casa Amor bombshell has secretly left the show

Love Island fans are convinced Lynda Flix has secretly left the show.

The 22-year-old entered the main villa on Sunday night, alongside five other bombshells – Lydia, Layla, Sammy, Sanam and Cynthia.

Viewers took to Twitter on Wednesday night to ask someone to “send a search party” for the “missing” Islander, with some wondering if she is still in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote: “Lynda is never even in shot?! Like she’s not just walking around, making a coffee, sleeping!! Nothing!! Where has she gone?!?!”

A second wrote: “@LoveIsland can you explain to us where Lynda is pls.”

A third said: “Just realised… whered Lynda go?,” while a fourth wrote: “Is Lynda holding the camera in Casa?”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

I think they need to halut the casa amor right now and send out a search party for Lynda #Loveisland — Party popper (@Candy_89_10) February 16, 2023

Do we need to send out a search party for Lynda?? #loveisland — Katie (@ktpops1) February 15, 2023

Is Lynda holding the camera in Casa? #loveIsland — Lew (@LewisH92) February 15, 2023

has anyone spotted Lynda and Sammy enjoying their free holiday in the villa at all😭 #loveisland — 💚 (@naughtyavocadol) February 15, 2023

@LoveIsland can you explain to us where Lynda is pls #loveisland — espinassealex (@espinassealex) February 15, 2023

Lynda is never even in shot?! Like she’s not just walking around, making a coffee, sleeping!! Nothing!! Where has she gone?!?! #LoveIsland — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) February 15, 2023

Who’s hanging around with Lynda? Has she actually caught the first flight home 👀 #loveisland — Heather McMillan (@Heather13x) February 15, 2023

Search party for Lynda. Where are you girl #loveisland — todd kraine (@hiitstoddkraine) February 15, 2023

