Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island fans believe this Casa Amor bombshell has secretly left the show

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are convinced Lynda Flix has secretly left the show.

The 22-year-old entered the main villa on Sunday night, alongside five other bombshells – Lydia, Layla, Sammy, Sanam and Cynthia.

Viewers took to Twitter on Wednesday night to ask someone to “send a search party” for the “missing” Islander, with some wondering if she is still in the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment

One Twitter user wrote: “Lynda is never even in shot?! Like she’s not just walking around, making a coffee, sleeping!! Nothing!! Where has she gone?!?!”

A second wrote: “@LoveIsland can you explain to us where Lynda is pls.” 

A third said: “Just realised… whered Lynda go?,” while a fourth wrote: “Is Lynda holding the camera in Casa?” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One. 

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us