Love Island fans are saying the same thing as Casey finally chooses between Claudia and Rosie

Love Island fans were glad to see the triangle between Casey, Claudia and Rosie come to a close during tonight’s episode.

Rosie stole Casey from Claudia in a recoupling over the weekend, after she entered the villa as a bombshell.

Claudia was left in tears over the situation, as Casey admitted he wanted to get to know Rosie and give her a chance.

Tensions reached breaking point during tonight’s episode, as it became clear Casey had a better connection with Rosie.

During a dramatic game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’, things got awkward as several of the girls pied Casey during the challenge over his treatment of Claudia.

After the challenge, the 26-year-old decided it was time to officially end things with Claudia, and told her he wanted to pursue things with Rosie.

Following their chat, fans rejoiced on Twitter as they confessed they were happy to finally see the end of their storyline.

claudia and casey are officially over!! FINALLY!! now pls stop dragging it. i don’t even want it to be mentioned in the next episode #loveisland pic.twitter.com/bkPMRjah6J — maddie’ (@03683m) February 27, 2023

This is the end of the Casey, Rosie and Claudia storyline 🥳🥳 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9nbJqfZyEI — Septimus 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) February 27, 2023

this is the THIRD episode of casey and claudia’s nonsense give it a rest 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vC46ItDwWa — joshua (@northbankjosh) February 27, 2023

Others took to Twitter to defend Casey, as they argued he wasn’t disrespectful towards Claudia.

Fans insisted he did “nothing wrong”, and claimed Claudia overreacted to the situation.

See more fan reactions below:

claudia is so pathetic my god. casey has done nothing wrong. and if anything, these actions from claudia just prove why he’s drifting away. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lUURKio40V — sza da shein (@iamthatbleep) February 27, 2023

Let’s be serious for a second. Has Casey actually disrespected Claudia enough for all this? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/85SNmnpvi7 — a⁷ 🪞| SEEING BEYONCÉ!!! (@444bangtan) February 27, 2023

sorry but casey isn’t the villain the girls are making him out to be it’s love island grow up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Zd8gcDeTuq — del (@adelecousins) February 27, 2023

I feel bad for Casey no need for this they weren’t that deep #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9BPySRLLAx — Orla (@orlaoconno) February 27, 2023

i feel so bad for Casey. it’s not his fault that he doesn’t like a girl & it’s not helping at all that the friends who encouraged him to go for Rosie are now making him feel like shit for it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/X83PKYSRxX — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) February 27, 2023

i feel bad for Casey. everyone who was telling him to go for Rosie villainised him in that challenge #loveisland pic.twitter.com/E5xXNpxnY4 — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) February 27, 2023

they’re all doing way too much on casey. acting like he cheated he’s known the girl a week #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4h2h69hFzI — olivia ITS TIME TO GOO (@swetakharelx) February 27, 2023

Am I the only one who doesn’t think Casey is in the wrong?!? I’m baffled by the way everyone’s going on in that villa! #LoveIsland — Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) February 27, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.