Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about new host Maya Jama.

The 28-year-old took over from Irish presenter Laura Whitmore for the winter series of the hit dating show, which kicked off on Monday night.

Maya entered the South African villa in style on tonight’s show, arriving by a helicopter.

After landing, she said: “It’s a new year, in a brand new Villa, it’s a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders.”

Maya then pulled the boys for a chat, as they awaited the arrival of the girls.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Maya’s Love Island hosting debut, and everyone seems to be loving her.

One wrote: “Maya Jama is the best host so far. I said what I said.”

Another tweeted: “Maya Jama smashing it as host just like everybody expected!”

A third penned: “Maya Jama is absolutely perfect for Love Island. Love her as host.”

Someone else wrote: “Maya Jama was BORN to host this show.”

Maya Jama was BORN to host this show 🙌#LoveIsland — Mark Hill Hair (@markhillhair) January 16, 2023

Stopppp maya jama as the love island host is so dangerous 😭😭 jaw was on the floor when she came in with that black dress my godddddd #LoveIsland — 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡☆ (@y3kradio) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama smashing it as host just like everybody expected! 😍 #LoveIsland #TalksWithAsh pic.twitter.com/DU6vMDo7pm — Your Grace 💙 (@MuswenteBanda) January 16, 2023

When I say my jaw DROPPED when I saw @MayaJama in that black dress 😱🥵 she’s absolutely killing as host 👏🏻❤️🔥 #LoveIsland — Jodie McCallum (@jodiepresents) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama was made to host this show she is giving us everything we want 😍 #LoveIsland — Darryn (@darrync_) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama is absolutely perfect for Love Island. Love her as host 🫶🏾🫶🏾💛🏝 #LoveIsland — KΞMI (@kemionline) January 16, 2023

The way he said ‘Maya Jama is here’ is a reminder that she is THE host we’ve been waiting for. #LoveIsland — Ruth. (@RuthMuMu) January 16, 2023

Maya Jama is the best host so far. I said what I said#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7XDZ8zR2tn — Cam Heyes (@camboheyes) January 16, 2023

So basically we are all in agreement Maya Jama has won this Love Island series … 🙂 pic.twitter.com/f9r7vl00XG — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) January 16, 2023

