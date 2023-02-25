Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about dumped Islanders Tanyel and Haris

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about dumped Islanders Tanyel Revan and Haris Namani.

Haris was one of the first Islanders to be dumped from the villa, alongside Anna-May Robey.

Tanyel was then dumped less than two weeks later after Jordan Odofin chose to couple up with Ellie Spence, leaving her single.

On Friday, Tanyel shared a sweet snap of herself and Haris as they reunited for the first time since leaving the villa.

The hairstylist captioned the photo: “My bro 💙;” meanwhile, Haris shared the same snap and captioned it: “Realist girl ❤️.”

Fans took to the comments section of both posts to point out that the pair would make a cute couple.

One Instagram user penned: “Ye look great together. Xx,” while a second wrote: “get together rn.”

Tanyel and Haris aren’t the only dumped Love Island 2023 contestants to spark romance rumours.

Zara Deniz and Jordan Odofin recently enjoyed a date night together.

Meanwhile, Ellie exposed Anna-May’s secret crush on Casa Amor bombshell Ryan Weekley.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

