Love Island star Ellie exposes Anna-May’s secret crush on THIS Islander

Love Island star Ellie Spence has exposed Anna-May Robey’s secret crush on one of the Islanders.

Despite never meeting in the villa, the pals have been inseparable since they were dumped from the show.

In a video posted to TikTok on Friday night, Ellie is heard telling Anna-May: “I wanna show so badly who you just said that about.”

Ellie then pans the camera to briefly show a boy in blue shorts on Anna-May’s phone screen.

“It’s happening,” Ellie said, while Anna-May revealed: “You fancy who you fancy and that’s it”.

“It’s happening at the reunion,” Ellie encouraged as the girl burst into fits of laughter.

TikTok users took to the comments section of the video to point out that the mystery boy in the photo was Casa Amor bombshell Ryan Weekley.

One user penned: “ITS RYAN FROM CASA AMOR,” while a second said: “It’s Ryan look at his Instagram.”

Another wrote: “OMG GO FOR IT MY QUEEN XXX.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Weekley (@ryanweekley1)

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

