Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Andrew and Tasha

Thursday night’s Casa Amor recoupling was the most explosive we’ve seen in its five-year history on Love Island.

Andrew decided to recouple with Coco, after the new girls told him he liked Tasha far more than she liked him.

Tasha followed suit, and returned to the main villa with Casa Amor bombshell Billy.

It all kicked off when Andrew branded the dancer “fake”, as she stood with Billy beside Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

However, the estate agent revealed his true feelings for Tasha, after she told him the door wasn’t fully closed on their romance.

Andrew then decided to cool things off with Coco on Friday’s episode, to clear his head about his former flame – but the Casa Amor bombshell didn’t appreciate this one bit.

The 27-year-old pulled Tasha for a chat, and told her, “I don’t think you would be happy with some of the things that were said or done,” prompting the dancer to grill Andrew on his antics.

Love Island fans were not happy with the amount of air time Tasha and Andrew received on Friday night’s episode, as they branded the couple “boring.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Tired of this Tasha and Andrew show, they are not that interesting,” as another agreed, “I didn’t tune in for Tasha and Andrew show.”

A third fan weighed in, “why did we only get 2 seconds of indiyah and dami but you wanna give us tasha and andrew show ??”

I didn’t tune in for Tasha and Andrew show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IdC23YroPz — For Us By Us🌹 (@Tonyasauna) July 8, 2022

andrew and tasha have this same conversation every two business days #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Y34vFRXpP5 — bunny boo (@amoraspace) July 8, 2022

wtaf is wrong with tasha and andrew #loveisland pic.twitter.com/PsOFLajfoC — d (@d3mi4_0) July 8, 2022

How many fucking times are we gonna see this tasha and andrew situation MOVEE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/X9ELsxrEFz — fh (@fh17_1) July 8, 2022

You’re telling me we’ve had an HOUR of Tasha and Andrew but on get TWO mins of dami and indiyah….. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x1bVwq7FIV — Tayla (@Txylababe) July 8, 2022

how many times are andrew and tasha gonna go in the terrace i cba #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/80ogclEtc7 — user234543 (@user3454445) July 8, 2022

have tasha and andrew got connections in itv cos why are they getting 80% of the screen time #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8S8Mczezry — suffian (he/him) (@suffiaann) July 8, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

