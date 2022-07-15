Ad
Love Island fans accuse Tasha of copying Molly-Mae Hague

Emma Costigan
Love Island fans have accused Tasha Ghouri of trying to copy Molly-Mae Hague after she asked Andrew Le Page to be her boyfriend.

On Thursday night, the dancer left notes for Andrew to follow around the villa, before she made things official with her beau at the fire pit.

Tasha was seen hiding behind the bin in the kitchen, and involving her stuffed teddy “Flat Ted” in her scheme.

Love Island fans have since accused Tasha of trying to re-create Molly and Tommy Fury’s success on show, by copying their romantic moment from 2019.

Molly became a meme after she was seen hiding behind a plant while her beau was chatting to Irish beauty Maura Higgins.

Her stuffed teddy “Ellie Belly” is also famously involved in her life, after appearing alongside her in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote, “Flat Ted ain’t got nothing on Ellie Belly,” as another agreed, “Tasha been trying to make Flat Ted take off all season let that s**t go.”

A third viewer tweeted, “tasha is trying to have her molly mae moment hiding behind that counter,” and a fourth said, “Tasha really following the Molly Mae Guide to being that Love Island Girl, got her own elly belly too.”

Read more fan reactions here:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

