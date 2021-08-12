Love Island bombshell Priya being targeted by racist trolls: ‘It’s unacceptable’

The 23-year-old headed into the villa earlier this week

Priya Gopaldas’ friends have revealed she’s been targeted by racist trolls.

The medical student entered the Love Island villa earlier this week as a bombshell, and she coupled up with new boy Brett Staniland on Wednesday’s show.

The 23-year-old’s social media accounts are being run by her friends while she is on the show, who took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning after reading “unacceptable” comments.

They wrote: “Morning all. We understand everyone has their own views on what happens on the show. However we need to remind you guys that racist comments and trolling is unacceptable!”

“Please remember to be kind. Thank you to all the lovely messages that have been sent supporting Priya. Priya’s gals xxx.”

They added the quote: “In a world where you can be anything…. Be Kind.”

It comes after Priya was forced to choose between Brett and Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb during last night’s recoupling.

The London native went on dates with both the boys, but decided to couple up with Brett, sending Matthew home.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.