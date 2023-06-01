Love Island 2023 stars reveal surprise career move

Love Island 2023 stars Maxwell Samuda and Shaq Muhammad have revealed their surprising new career move.

The duo shot to fame after appearing on the winter series of the dating show earlier this year.

Maxwell entered the South African villa as a bombshell, and narrowly missed out on a place on the final with Olivia Hawkins.

Shaq was one of the OG Islanders, and he made it to the final with his girlfriend Tanya Manhenga.

Maxwell and Shaq have now teamed up to launch The Shaq & Maxwell: Day Party events.

Speaking to The UK Sun about their upcoming launch party, Maxwell said: “I think it has potential to be one of the best parties of the summer, it’s a great way to kick the summer off and we’re really looking forward to bringing a great crowd together to have a great time and enjoy ourselves.”

“We’re going to have game shows, special guests and giveaways so it’s going to be an amazing event.”

He added: “With me and Shaq, we got along really well in the villa and he was definitely one of the guys that I felt closer to in there, and since being out we’ve been able to build our friendship even more which is great, so when the opportunity came up for us to do an event together, it was a no brainer.”

Prior to his appearance on Love Island, Maxwell studied finance.