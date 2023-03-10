Love Island 2023 star Martin reveals he thinks his co-star is ‘playing a game’

Martin Akinola has revealed he thinks one of his winter Love Island 2023 co-stars is “playing a game”.

The Dubliner was brought back to the main villa by Tanya Manhenga.

However, the 22-year-old quickly rekindled her romance with Shaq Muhammad, and Martin was subsequently dumped from the island.

In an interview with Grazia UK, Martin was asked: “Who do you think is playing the biggest game?”

The Dubliner responded: “Sorry Ron [Hall], it’s got to be you.”

When questioned as to why he picked Ron, Martin admitted: “Because, I don’t know, he just gives me like ‘I’m doing this for the camera’.”

“That’s personal opinions, again, maybe you’re not, maybe you are… personal opinions.”

In the same interview, Martin admitted he had an argument with Shaq in unaired scenes.

When asked: “What’s something from the villa the public hasn’t seen?,” the Casa Amor bombshell candidly replied: “Myself and Shaq had an argument like on Movie Night.”

“They didn’t see that… but I’m not gonna tell you.”

When prompted to spill the tea, Martin quickly responded: “I’m not gonna tell you…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

