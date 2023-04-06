Love Island 2023 star debuts new look after having her lip filler dissolved

Olivia Hawkins has debuted a new look after having her lip filler dissolved.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share selfies after reversing the cosmetic procedure.

The ring girl wrote: “Had my top lip filler dissolved today. Been wanting to have it done for a while.”

Olivia continued: “Let me know if you guys want a video on how it was!”

Earlier this week, a rep for the ring girl confirmed to Goss.ie that the actress is back on the market after splitting from Maxwell Samuda.

A source told us: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie.”

“It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them,” the insider added.

Just last week, Maxwell shut down speculation he and Olivia had split.

The 23-year-old sparked concern after he jetted off to Cancun in Mexico without the ring girl, but he insisted he booked the trip before heading into the Love Island villa, telling his followers: “Me and Olivia are going great, we’re going great. I’m just on holiday with my friends.”

Maxwell and Olivia have since deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram feeds, but they still follow each other on the app.