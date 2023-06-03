Love Island 2023 contestant Molly addresses rumours she’s a producer plant

Molly Marsh was the third contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023 earlier this week.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

The 21-year-old hails from Doncaster and works as a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

Molly’s “claim to fame” is that her mum Janet Marsh is a former Coronation Street actress.

The 21-year-old also had a “romance” with former Love Island contestant Jack Keating.

The Doncaster native has revealed she’s prepared for the backlash she may face from viewers over her background.

“Being in the industry, I know the good that comes with it, I know the bad and I’ve had a bit of both already — it is in my blood really,” the blonde beauty said.

“I hope people don’t see me as a plant, I don’t want people to think that it’s been an easy route just because I’ve been to the villas,” Molly continued. “It has been a long and hard process. It’s been difficult.”

Host Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.