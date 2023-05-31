Love Island 2023 contestant Molly ‘had a romance’ with THIS former Islander

Molly Marsh was the third contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023 earlier this week.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

The 21-year-old hails from Doncaster and works as a musical theatre performer and social media creator.

Ahead of her stint in the Majorcan villa, it has been reported that Molly had a romance with former Islander Jack Keating.

A source told The UK Sun: “Molly and Jack were texting and there was a real spark when it first began, it was flirty banter.”

“They knew each other through her influencer work and he seemed really keen.”

“It fizzled out before they actually met up though and there was less interest from Molly’s side to be honest, but he still likes all her photos online.”

Back in March, Jack shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

It was later revealed that the baby’s mum is Keely Iqbal and although she and the Love Island star are not together romantically, they are co-parenting their daughter.

Keely later revealed their baby girl’s name as Maya Ann Keating.