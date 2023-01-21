Love Island 2022 star opens up about being a bombshell: ‘I instantly regretted picking Luca’

Danica Taylor has opened up about being a Love Island bombshell, admitting she “instantly regretted” choosing to couple up with Luca Bish.

The 21-year-old was a late arrival on the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

Just a few hours after meeting her fellow Islanders, Danica was tasked with the difficult decision of which boy she wanted to steal from one of the girls.

Danica opted to steal with Luca, who had been partnered with Gemma Owen.

Unfortunately, the 21-year-old was unlucky in love throughout her journey in Love Island, after the fishmonger instantly wrote off any romantic connection between them.

Writing in a column in OK! magazine, Danica said: “I didn’t have 24 hours to decide which boy to steal last summer – producers gave me literally just one evening.”

“After making my entrance, I had one big group conversation with the boys and no individual chats whatsoever.”

“Producers then told me there would be a re-coupling that night and I needed to tell them who I was picking before we actually filmed it.”

“After telling them I’d steal Luca, I had to go back upstairs and get ready with the girls – I’d only known them for about an hour and a half at this point.”

“As soon as we stood around the fire pit, I instantly thought ‘oh no, why have I done this,’ but I couldn’t turn back because my choice was locked in.”

“It’s so nerve-wracking but ultimately, Islanders know what they’ve signed up for!”

During her remaining time on Love Island, Danica found herself in two more friendship couples – with Jacques O’Neill and Jay Younger.

The 21-year-old coupled up with Josh Le Grove after Casa Amor, but their romance quickly fizzled out and she found herself coupled up with Billy Brown.

When her romance with Billy went sour, Danica eventually found a promising romance with late entrant Jamie Allen.

The pair called time on their romance shortly after they were dumped from the Love Island villa together.