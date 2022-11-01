Love Island star sparks feud rumours with co-star Luca Bish

Andrew Le Page has sparked feud rumours with his Love Island co-star Luca Bish.

The reality stars both entered the Spanish villa on day one of the 2022 series, and made it to the final with their girlfriends Tasha Ghouri and Gemma Owen.

Andrew and Tasha placed fourth, while Luca and Gemma came runners-up behind Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Andrew has now sparked rumours of a feud with his co-star, after he quit Luca’s sister’s management company.

The reality star’s older sister Claudia Rosa Bish is the director of Influencer Overnight Limited.

She, along with Adam Minto and Thomas Allsworth, owns the company, and prior to this, she owned The Blogger Agent.

Andrew had been signed to The Blogger Agent, and had them listed as his management after leaving the villa back in August.

However, Andrew recently changed his Instagram bio to say that he is represented by @84world_.

Andrew and Luca clashed in the villa, after the fishmonger and Irish contestant Dami Hope accused Tasha of being insincere about her feelings for the real estate agent.

During the Suck and Blow challenge, Luca chose Tasha as the Islander who he believed was “riding someone’s coattails,” while Dami accused her of “walking over” Andrew.

The pair said sorry to the dancer; however, many fans believed their apologies were insincere and that the issue hadn’t been resolved.

Andrew and Luca reportedly reunited to film an ITV Christmas special last month.

The brand new talent competition Britain Get Singing will feature stars from fan-favourite ITV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Loose Women, Love Island and The Chase.

The teams will band together to create supergroup choirs, hoping to impress viewers and raise awareness around mental health.

A TV insider previously told The UK Sun: “The show will be brilliant festive fun, all in the name of a great cause to raise awareness around mental health. There is something for everyone, from soap fans to reality obsessives and quiz show addicts, so it’s perfect viewing for the whole family around the silly season.”

The 90-minute special was reportedly filmed in Manchester at the beginning of October.

Love Island stars Tasha, Antigoni Buxton, Andrew, Danica Taylor, Luca and Paige Thorne are reportedly set to compete on the show.

The Emmerdale group includes Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Jay Kontzle (Billy Fletcher), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor), Daisy Campbell (Amelia Spencer), Bradley Johnson (Vinny Dingle) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd).

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster), Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) and Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) will compete as part of the Coronation Street group.

Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan will compete on behalf of Loose Women.

The Chase group includes Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan and Darragh “The Menace” Ennis.