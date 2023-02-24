Love Island 2021’s Liam Reardon discusses dramatic Movie Night: ‘The boys haven’t done anything wrong’

Liam Reardon has shared his opinion on this year’ Love Island Movie Night.

The Love Island 2021 star strayed from his flame Millie Court during his time in Casa Amor, which was then exposed by bombshell Lillie Haynes.

The 23-year-old’s antics were also shown during his series’ Movie Night.

Discussing this year’s explosive Movie Night, Liam revealed he didn’t think the boys had done anything wrong.

Taking to his Instagram story while watching the dramatic episode, the 23-year-old said: “These girls make a mountain from a mole hill.”

“So, the verdict after Movie Night tonight – Liv [Hawkins], I just don’t know what’s in her head. She’s annoyed at Ron [Hall] for being a fake friend when she chatted s**t about everyone in the villa.”

“She spoke shit about Samie [Elishi] and Claudia [Fogarty], but then Samie and Claudia don’t say nothing to her and pipe up at the boys.”

“Tanya [Manhenga] – just, bless Shaq [Muhammad], she doesn’t love Shaq. [She] has the cheek to pipe up cause she gets all the defence.”

“Jessie [Wynter]’s been a major drama queen, she needs to just get on with it.”

“And they all had cheek saying Will’s [clip] was the worst one. Will’s was so f**king minor like!”

“Shaq deserves better. I can’t remember what else has happened, but Liv is just mad.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

