Lottie Tomlinson announces she’s expecting her first child with Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson has announced she’s expecting her first child with Lewis Burton.

The couple confirmed their shock romance in 2020, just six months after his ex Caroline Flack died by suicide on February 15.

In a post shared on Instagram today, Lottie showed off her baby bump as she posed next to Lewis.

She captioned the post: “Just the 3 of us ❤️.”

The former tennis player commented under the post: “I love you both forever ❤️.”

Lewis and Lottie’s romance was revealed in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The news shocked fans, as it came just six months after Lewis’ ex Caroline Flack died by suicide.

Sources previously claimed Lottie and Lewis bonded over their grief, after meeting at a house party hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale that May.

Lewis lost Caroline in February, and Lottie has had to deal with the death of her sister and mother in recent years.

Lottie’s 18-year-old sister Félicité died following an accidental drug overdose in 2019, less than three years after she lost her mother Johannah to cancer.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Lewis and Lottie have grown close after spending time together at a party at Lou’s house. They have been meeting up in secret for weeks but their newfound friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed by mutual pals.”

“Not all of Caroline’s friends are happy with how the situation appears to be developing but can understand that both Lottie and Lewis have been there for each other as a shoulder to cry on.”

On February 15, 2020, the TV presenter was found dead at her flat in London, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Lewis.

Following an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.