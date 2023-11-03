Lottie Tomlinson announces her engagement to Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson has announced her engagement to Lewis Burton.

The couple’s romance was revealed in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

In a post shared on Instagram today, Lottie revealed the news to her 4.9 million followers.

In her Instagram post, Lottie wrote: “Just call me wifey ✨ I love you so much fiancé ❤️.”

Lewis surprised the Tanologist founder with a trail of roses that was met with balloons that read: “Marry Me.”

Friends and fans of the star took to the comments section to share their excitement for the nearly-weds.

Love Islander Sami Elishi commented: “Congratulations gorgeous! ❤️.”

While Sydney May Crouch wrote: “Omggggg congratulations beautiful ❤️

The news of the pair’s relationship initially shocked fans, as it came just six months after Lewis’ ex Caroline Flack died by suicide.

Sources previously claimed Lottie and Lewis bonded over their grief, after meeting at a house party hosted by Caroline’s close friend Lou Teasdale that May.

Lewis lost Caroline in February 2020, and Lottie has had to deal with the death of her sister and mother in recent years.

Lottie’s 18-year-old sister Félicité died following an accidental drug overdose in 2019, less than three years after she lost her mother Johannah to cancer.