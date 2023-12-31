Lord Alan Sugar ‘to sign six-figure deal’ for The Apprentice ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

A new report has revealed that Lord Alan Sugar is reportedly ready to sign a six-figure deal for The Apprentice, ahead of the show’s 20th anniversary.

The BBC show is set to mark 20 years on screen in 2026.

Until then, the show’s execs are keen to keep Lord Sugar under contract as the show’s head judge.

A source told The UK Mirror about the deal: “BBC producers have huge plans for The Apprentice’s 20th anniversary. It might be two years away but they’re aren’t prepared to take any risks and will be putting in a big-money offer he can’t refuse.”

Lord Sugar’s spokesman, Andrew Bloch, confirmed he would “gladly accept” when offered the deal.

The 76-year-old has been the head judge of the show since it first aired back in 2006 has been assisted by boardroom aides Margaret Mountford, Karren Brady, Nick Hewer, Claude Littner and Tim Campbell.

The new season, which is set to air in early 2024, will see will see 18 candidates compete to win a £250,000 investment in their business idea and a 50/50 partnership with Lord Sugar.

Lord Sugar is one of Britain’s most recognisable business men, making his millions from 1968 when he founded Amstrad, a consumer electronics company.

The business tycoon has since become the chairman and part-owner of football club, Tottenham Hotspur in 1991.