The news comes just three months after Jesy Nelson quit the group

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs deal to work on solo projects

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal to work on solo projects, just three months after Jesy Nelson quit the group.

The singer insisted she will continue her “commitments” with the girl band, but that she is “incredibly excited” about her solo endeavours.

The 29-year-old signed the deal with entertainment company Satellite 414, who announced the news via Twitter.

Huge welcome to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she joins our SATELLITE414 and Satellite Screen rosters for solo projects across Music, Film and TV 💖 #leighannepinnock #littlemix pic.twitter.com/I5w9zrEDJQ — SATELLITE414 (@satellite414) March 9, 2021

They wrote: “Huge welcome to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she joins our SATELLITE414 and Satellite Screen rosters for solo projects across Music, Film and TV.”

Leigh-Anne said: “This is such an incredibly exciting time for me and my career. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve got coming up.”

“I will continue to work on my solo endeavours alongside my Little Mix commitments,” she added.

After Jesy quit the band in December, Leigh-Anne bagged her first major solo gig, making her acting debut in a film called Boxing Day.

Leigh-Anne recently joined The Voice UK as a guest mentor, where she will be working alongside singer Anne Marie.

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix in December, after nine years in the band.

She said in a statement at the time: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

In recent weeks, the singer has teased she’s working on solo music, posting snaps from a recording studio.”

