Jesy Nelson shares more snaps from recording studio – as she teases solo music

Jesy Nelson has shared more snaps from a recording studio, as she teases solo music.

The 29-year-old announced her departure from Little Mix in December, after nine years in the band.

In recent weeks, the singer has teased fans about going solo in cryptic social media posts, posing with producer Patrick Jordan-Patrikios and producer/songwriter Sunny in her latest snap.

Jesy captioned the post: “Gang gang 🖤”

Fans rushed to the comment section, with one writing: “NEW MUSIC I SAID NEW MUSIC 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

A second commented: “jn1 is coming????? when????”, while another wrote: “JESY WHAT’S COMING?? 👀”

Last week, Jesy took to her Instagram Stories to share a snippet of her vocals while in the recording studio.

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix on December 14th by posting a statement on social media.

At the time, she wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.”

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” she revealed. “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”