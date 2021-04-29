Little Mix reveal they ‘learned to adapt’ as a trio after Jesy Nelson quit the band

The 29-year-old left the band back in December

Little Mix reveal they ‘learned to adapt’ as a trio after Jesy...

Little Mix have revealed they “learned to adapt” as a trio, after Jesy Nelson quit the band.

The 29-year-old announced her departure from Little Mix in December, nine years after the band was formed on The X Factor.

Speaking to Euphoria magazine, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards shared how they’ve coped since Jesy left.

Jade said: “It’s still all systems go in Little Mix world. It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting.”

“We got off to a good start as a three by having our No. 1 single in the UK.”

“That was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a good sign, good omen, that this year is going to be good for us.’

Perrie went on to say: “We love going to therapy together. We also have each other, which is huge.”

“We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together.”

“We can always lean on each other.”

During their interview, Jade also advised fans to banish negativity from their lives, starting with social media.

“If I had any advice for people, it would be to only follow accounts that make you feel good about yourself,” she said.

“Or ones that don’t make you feel like you’re not enough or compare yourself to what that person’s doing.”

Leigh-Anne also stressed the importance of “being around people that make you feel good and that bring something positive into your life.”